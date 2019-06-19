Crime

Subway in Bermuda Dunes robbed at gunpoint

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:11 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 11:56 PM PDT

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant in Bermuda Dunes Tuesday night.

According to Deputy Mike Vasquez, public information officer for RSO, a report of an armed robbery was received at 9:15 p.m. at a store on the 40100 block of Washington Street in Bermuda Dunes.

Vasquez told News Channel 3 two males robbed the location armed with a handgun and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Deputies are currently searching the area for the two suspects, no description of either of them is available at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

