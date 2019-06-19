Subway in Bermuda Dunes robbed at gunpoint
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant in Bermuda Dunes Tuesday night.
According to Deputy Mike Vasquez, public information officer for RSO, a report of an armed robbery was received at 9:15 p.m. at a store on the 40100 block of Washington Street in Bermuda Dunes.
Vasquez told News Channel 3 two males robbed the location armed with a handgun and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money.
Nobody was injured during the robbery.
Deputies are currently searching the area for the two suspects, no description of either of them is available at this time.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15