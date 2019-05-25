Stolen vehicle suspect arrested on roof of Coachella school

MGN

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man seen driving a vehicle reported stolen Friday night in Coachella.

According to RSO Deputy Robyn Flores, at around 8:48 p.m., a deputy saw the stolen vehicle on Grapefruit Boulevard and Gateway Center. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

Flores said the pursuit ended on Grapefruit and 7th Street. A total of three occupants were inside the stolen vehicle, two women and a man.

The two women were detained but the man fled on foot. He was located on the roof a school on Orchard Street and 7th Street, where he was taken into custody, Flores told News Channel 3.

No one was injured in the incident.

