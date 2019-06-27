Standoff suspect fatally shot in Yucca Valley

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. - A 41-year-old Yucca Valley man died after being shot by deputies following a 14+ hour standoff on Thursday.

At 12:42 p.m. on Wednesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were contacted because a man was reportedly armed with a handgun and threatening a woman in a located on the 4700 block of Warren Vista Avenue in Yucca Valley.

A standoff followed the initial report, and the suspect, Eric Sandoval, was reportedly holding the woman against her will in the home.

A negotiator responded to the scene as well as a Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT) team. Shortly after 3:00 a.m Thursday, deputies heard gunshots coming from the residence and the SWAT entered. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in critical condition.

A deputy-involved shooting occurred and Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sandoval's victim was airlifted to an area hospital.

Specialized investigators and members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Detail have assumed the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Floyd with the Sheriff's Department's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-387-3589. The investigation is active.