Shots fired during armed robbery at Little Caesars in Desert Hot Springs

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Little Caesars in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday night.

According to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, the robbery was reported just after 8:40 p.m. at the Little Caesars on Palm Drive, near Ironwood Drive.

Police said gunshots were fired during the incident. The store's manager told News Channel 3 a shot was fired inside the store. The store's also said both suspects were wearing masks. They weren't sure what, if anything, was taken.

No one was hit and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Police continue to investigate the scene.

Not too far from the robbery, at the AM/PM on Palm Drive and Granada Avenue, police discovered a person with a stab wound about an hour prior to the armed robbery. The victim was transported to the hospital were they are currently being treated, according to DHSPD.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on either situation.

Last week, thieves fired gunshots during an armed robbery at a business on the 14200 block of Palm Drive. No one was injured.

Police are still looking for two suspects, described by officers as black men wearing hooded sweatshirts.