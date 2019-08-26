Police investigating shooting near Palm Desert Cross trail

Cross shoot

PALM DESERT, Calif. - UPDATE: A witness told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia they believe the shooting might be connected to a house party, which occurred near the scene of the shooting, where an estimated 50 people were gathered.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting near the Palm Desert cross hiking trail, a spokesperson confirmed.

Deputy Mike Vasquez told News Channel 3 an adult male was found with gunshot wounds Friday night. The shooting was reported at around 10:46 p.m. on the 47000 block of South Cliff Road.

The Palm Desert Cross hiking trail

Vasquez said deputies arrived at the scene and immediately provided medical aid to the male. Medics were also called to the scene.

No word on the extent of the man's injuries. There's no other information currently available.

