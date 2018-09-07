Probationer assaults Palm Springs K-9 during arrest

Courtesy of Palm Springs Police Department Brian Barker

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Probationer assaults Palm Springs K-9 after resisting arrest.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, officers during a traffic stop today at around 4:42 on the 900 Block of Calle Paul Road, Brian Barker, 43, of Palm Springs, refused to comply with the officer's commands and resisted arrest when officers attempted to detain him. Barker is known to be violent and was on probation at the time of the stop, according to PSPD.

Police say they had to use several non-lethal force options including deploying a K-9 and a less lethal impact weapon. During the encounter, Barker assaulted PSPD K-9 Max.

Barker was subsequently taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the altercation.

A probation search of the vehicle and residence was soon conducted. During the search, officers found Barker was in possession of ammunition which he is prohibited from possessing due to him being a convicted felon. Resisting police officers and possessing ammunition are violations of Barker's probation terms. Barker has prior arrests for resisting arrest, being in possession of multiple firearms, and narcotics sales.

Barker was arrested for felon in possession of ammunition, assaulting a police K9, resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer, and probation violation. He will be transported to the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

