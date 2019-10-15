Two hospitalized after possible honey oil lab blast

2 seriously injured after Honey oil...

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Police confirmed two people took themselves to a hospital Tuesday morning with serious injuries after a possible honey oil lab explosion.

A blast was reported along the 600 block East Vista Chino Drive at approximately 4:00 a.m. near Via Miraleste.

Police say there was another man down the road who may have been involved, but they had not yet made any final determinations.

Possible marijuana honey oil lab fire

Honey oil is a marijuana concentrate that is a highly potent THC concentrated mass most similar in appearance to either honey or butter, which is why it is referred to or known on the street as "honey oil" or "budder," according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

A popular method of making the drug extraction uses butane, a highly flammable solvent, according to the DEA. It is put through an extraction tube filed with marijuana. The butane then evaporates leaving a sticky liquid known as "wax" or "dab." The DEA says this method is dangerous because butane is a very explosive substance. There have been explosions in houses, apartment buildings and other locations where someone tried the extraction.

