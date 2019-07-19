Police shut down Palm Desert roads following reports of shooting
Country Club Drive and Portola briefly shutdown
PALM DESERT, Calif. - Palm Desert Police shut Country Club Drive at Portola Avenue briefly Friday morning following a reported shooting at the intersection.
The closure only lasted an hour. The Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies aren't saying what they may have found.
Deputies were investigating reports of a shooting shortly before 5:00 a.m, but reopened the road after not locating any suspects or victims.
The investigation closed eastbound lanes of Country Club Drive and Portola Avenue in the area west of the Desert Springs Marriott, just south of Palm Desert Greens Country Club, and next to a fire station.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more on this breaking news.
