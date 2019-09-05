Police seek suspect who attempted to kidnap minor in Banning

MGN Online

BANNING, Calif.- - The Banning Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating suspects wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a minor.

According to Banning Police, officers were first alerted of the attempted kidnapping at approximately 2:53 p.m. Officers said a minor, whose age was not disclosed, was grabbed by an unknown suspect and pulled into a van somewhere along the 1400 block of East Williams Street.

The minor told officers he was walking South on Evans Street, near Williams Street, when a van pulled up next to him. He said a black male adult in his late teens exited the van, opened the passenger side sliding door and pulled him inside by his backpack. The minor said the driver of the van, described as a light complected mixed-race Black/Hispanic adult in his 20's, drove off while he was still inside the van, being held by his backpack by the passenger.

The minor said he was eventually let out of the van unharmed. He told officers the suspects didn't say anything to him and did not assault him in any way. After he was let go, he walked home, where his sister called 911.

Officers searched the area but weren't able to find the suspects or the van.

The juvenile describes the van as an older model white van with grey primer paint on it and rear tinted windows.

Banning Police asks that anyone with any information on this incident call 951-922-3170.