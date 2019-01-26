Police seek suspect in stabbing near Palm Springs Lanes over the weekend

The Cathedral City Police Department is seeking a suspect in a stabbing last Saturday at Palm Springs Lanes.

CCPD told News Channel 3 a man was stabbed multiple times following a physical fight in the parking lot of the building Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The victim told police he had left his car in the parking lot and when he returned, he found someone inside his car. The fight started after the victim went to confront the person inside his car.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the upper body and abdomen. His injuries were not life-threatening

Police are looking for a thin built, dark-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall.