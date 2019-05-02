Police investigate Palm Desert break-ins

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were looking for two Palm Desert burglary suspects Thursday following a series of early morning break-ins at three businesses.

Deputies were first notified about a burglary at approximately 3:00 a.m. along the 77700 and 77900 blocks of Country Club Drive in a business district near the freeway and just west of Washington Street.

Officials believe two previous burglaries at approximately the same time are believed to related.

A Sheriffs Deputy Robin Flores say deputies later found the suspects' car abandoned.

It was not clear if anything was stolen at any of the businesses.

