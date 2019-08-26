Police investigate Coachella robbery

COACHELLA, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriff's department was looking for an armed robbery suspect who held another person at gunpoint early Monday morning.

The incident happened outside a Coachella business at 1:30 a.m. along the 51000 block of Cesar Chavez Street.

Police say the suspect was believed to be in his 20s. They did not say what items and money the suspect got away with.

He was believed to be wearing dark-colored clothing.

Deputies were looking for witnesses or surveillance video.

Call the Riverside County Sheriffs Department if you have any information.

