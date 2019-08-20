Police believe man killed his long-time girlfriend & her mother in murder-suicide

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BEAUMONT, Calif.- - The Beaumont Police Department said their investigation into Fridays' murder-suicide indicates a 45-year-old man killed his girlfriend and her mother before turning the gun on himself.

According to Beaumont PD, Friday at around 5:30 p.m,, numerous residents reported gunshots and a person lying in the driveway of a residence in the 34000 block of Crenshaw Street. Police arrived at the scene and found a woman with gunshot wounds in the driveway. Inside the residence, authorities found two additional gunshot victims inside the residence.

The three were identified by authorities as Tracy Shelby, 46, Deborah Shelby, 68, and Bradley Wallace, 45. Police ruled the incident a murder-suicide.

Beaumont PD said based on their investigation and statements from family members, detectives are speculating Bradley Wallace killed Deborah and Tracy.

According to Beaumont PD, Tracy and Bradley were involved in a long-term relationship and lived together in the home where the incident occurred. Deborah Shelby is Tracy's mother. Deborah did not live with the couple but may have been at the home to assist her daughter.

There's still no word on a possible motive for the murders.

Officials are not looking for any additional suspects or co-conspirators at this time, however, the Beaumont Police Department asks that anyone familiar with these individuals and might have additional information in this case to contact Detective Lynn, of the Beaumont Police Department at 951-769-8500.