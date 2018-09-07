Pedestrian injured in hit and run collision

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Palm Springs Police Officers were searching for a hit and run suspect early Friday in a collision that injured a pedestrian.

The collision was reported at approximately 2 a.m. near East Palm Canyon Drive and Escoba Drive.

Police said the suspect drove off in a dark-colored vehicle before officers arrived at the crash scene.

The injured victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

