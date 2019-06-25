Palm Springs Police seek stabbing suspect

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a stabbing that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to PSPD, officers were called to the 100 block of S. Sunrise Way at around 2:15 p.m. after a man walked into a location with a stab wound.

The victim told officers he had left his residence after being involved in a family disturbance near the area of S. Satrumino Drive and E. Tahquitz Canyon Way. As he was walking near the corner of E. Tahquitz Canyon Way and S. Saturmino Drive, the victim said he was pushed from the back and stabbed by an "unknown person."

The victim treated for a minor stab wound at the hospital and his injury is non-life threatening, PSPD confirmed.

No description of a suspect has been released at this time.

PSPD asks that any witnesses call the Palm Springs Police Department Detective Bureau at 760-778-8411. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can provide tips to Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.