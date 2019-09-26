Palm Desert man convicted of murder in DUI crash

A Palm Desert man was convicted of murder for a crash that left a 50-year-old dead back in 2016, the Cathedral City Police Department announced Wednesday.

Emanuele Trombini, 27, was found guilty of murder for his role in a 2016 crash that resulted in the death of Caryn Clemente, 50, of Palm Springs.

According to police, on Feb. 24, 2016, Trombini was driving along the 67700 Block of East Palm Canyon at speeds over 100 mph when he crashed into Clemente's vehicle as she was merging from the Del Taco parking lot. The speed limit on the road was 40 mph.

Clemente was killed instantly. Her 16-year-old son sustained critical injuries that required extensive medical treatment. Trombini's girlfriend was also injured in the crash. CCPD investigators determined Trombini was under the influence of marijuana and Xanax at the time of the crash.

Officers from various valley agencies testified that they had previously written Trombini speeding tickets for speeding, and illustrating a pattern of unsafe and reckless driving, according to CCPD. Prosecutors noted a 2015 ticket for driving 87 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Trombini had been found guilty in Dec. 28 of inflicting "life-threatening brain injuries" to Clemente's son and injuring Trombini's girlfriend.

CCPD announced Trombini's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 24, 2019. The department believes he will receive a sentence of 15-to-life.