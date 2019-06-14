Pair accused of robberies, evading arrest appear in court

A man and woman accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit during a string of armed robberies throughout the Coachella Valley were in court today for a preliminary hearing.

Javier Taylor, 34, is accused of taking part in 18 robberies and an attempted robbery in Coachella, Indio, Thousand Palms and La Quinta in October 2018.

He also is charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition and evading arrest.

Co-defendant Guillermina Delara, 47, is suspected of robbery and evading arrest while under pursuit from Thousand Palms to Indio last year.

The final robbery occurred around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at a business in the 72400 block of Ramon Road. Taylor allegedly made off with cash and got into a vehicle driven by Delara, who led police on a chase on Interstate 10 and Indio streets.

Delara stopped the car near Vargas Road and Capricorn Avenue and surrendered, according to sheriff's Sgt. Alan Northrup.

Jail records show Taylor remains in custody on $1 million bail, while Delara no longer is in custody.

The two are due back in court for an information arraignment on June 27.