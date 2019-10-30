Operation Trick or Treat nabs 6 local sex offenders
An operation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department leads to the arrest of several sex offenders in the Coachella Valley.
A news release written by Sergeant Rod LaBrecque reveals a total of 80 sex offenders were contacted during "Operation Trick or Treat." The operation involved authorities conducting compliance checks within Palm Desert and nearby unincorporated areas Wednesday morning.
LaBrecque wrote that the operation involved the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station, along with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Division of Adult Parole. Personnel from the agencies verified that the sex offenders were in compliance with all registration requirements as well as all terms and conditions of parole or probation.
Authorities arrested six sex offenders for violation of their parole.
- Daniel Jordan, 31, of unincorporated Desert Hot Springs
- Ryan Kauffeld, 32, of Palm Desert
- Michael Perez, 57, of Thousand Palms
- Matthew Barraza, 39, of Palm Desert
- Ramon Quintana, 24, of Sky Valley
- Christopher Mcewan, 31, of unincorporated Desert Hot Springs
Jail records show all six offenders have been booked into county jail in Indio.
LaBrecque wrote that in addition to those arrested, another six suspects were found to be in violation of their registration terms. RSO will seek to prosecute those suspects when they submit the cases to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.
"Operation Trick or Treat was conducted at the direction of Sheriff Chad Bianco. LaBrecque writes additional large-scale operations will be planned in the near future. The Palm Desert Sheriff's Station regularly conducts sexual offender compliance checks.
Anyone with questions regarding this operation or questions about the sexual offender registration process can call Officer LaCrue at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at (760) 836-1600
