Man dies in La Quinta cove area shooting

Police investigate shooting in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. - UPDATE: The Riverside County Sheriff's Department tells News Channel 3 that the man injured in the shooting died after he was taken to an area hospital.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in the La Quinta cove area.

Deputy Robyn Flores told News Channel 3 the shooting was reported at around 12:00 a.m. on the 53900 block of Avenida Madero.

Flores said deputies found one victim with two gunshot wounds. The victim has been transported to an area hospital. Their current condition is not known at this time.

At this time, no one is in custody. The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News Channel for updates.