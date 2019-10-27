Man dies in La Quinta cove area shooting
LA QUINTA, Calif. - UPDATE: The Riverside County Sheriff's Department tells News Channel 3 that the man injured in the shooting died after he was taken to an area hospital.
INITIAL REPORT:
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in the La Quinta cove area.
Deputy Robyn Flores told News Channel 3 the shooting was reported at around 12:00 a.m. on the 53900 block of Avenida Madero.
Flores said deputies found one victim with two gunshot wounds. The victim has been transported to an area hospital. Their current condition is not known at this time.
At this time, no one is in custody. The investigation remains ongoing.
Stay with News Channel for updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15