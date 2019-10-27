Crime

Man dies in La Quinta cove area shooting

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 12:49 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:40 PM PDT

Police investigate shooting in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. - UPDATE: The Riverside County Sheriff's Department tells News Channel 3 that the man injured in the shooting died after he was taken to an area hospital.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in the La Quinta cove area.

Deputy Robyn Flores told News Channel 3 the shooting was reported at around 12:00 a.m. on the 53900 block of Avenida Madero.

Flores said deputies found one victim with two gunshot wounds. The victim has been transported to an area hospital. Their current condition is not known at this time.

At this time, no one is in custody. The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News Channel for updates.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries