One dead, another injured after shooting in Cathedral City

One man is dead, another has been hospitalized after being shot in a Cathedral City neighborhood late Friday night.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - One man is dead, another has been hospitalized after being shot in a Cathedral City neighborhood late Friday night.

According to a news release by the Cathedral City Police Department, officers received several reports of a shooting at approximately 11:15 p.m. in the area of Navajo Trail and Corral Road, near Ramon Road. Officers arrived in the area at 11:20 p.m. and found two men on the sidewalk with an unknown number of gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center. One of the men, identified only as a 23-year-old from Desert Hot Springs, was pronounced dead in the hospital, CCPD confirmed.

Police said the homicide victim has been identified by law enforcement, however, his identity will not be released to the public until family is notified.

The second victim remains hospitalized, however, police did not disclose his condition.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing, no other information is available at this time.

Police are is asking for assistance from the community, if you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact the Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488. You can also contact police through their website cathedralcitypolice.com.

