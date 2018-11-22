Murder charge filed against man accused of fatally striking bicyclist

MGN Online

Murder, DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges were filed today against a suspected drunken driver accused of fatally striking a bicyclist with his pickup in Beaumont, then fleeing the scene.

Kyle Lee Anson, 25, of Beaumont, is accused of hitting Banning resident Dale Ramquist with his Ford F-150 around 5:50 p.m. Sunday on Oak Valley Parkway, east of Palmer Avenue.

The CHP alleges that Anson was heading east on Oak Valley Parkway, but "due to (his) level of intoxication,'' allowed his truck to drift to the right side of the roadway, where it struck Ramquist.

Ramquist was thrown from his bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Anson allegedly drove off, but returned around 7:30 p.m. "and accepted responsibility for the collision,'' according to CHP Officer Darren Meyer.

The officer said it was dark when the crash occurred, but that Ramquist was riding in the paved bike lane with proper safety equipment, including a helmet and lighting.

Anson, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, was slated to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Banning, but the hearing was postponed to Dec. 12.

