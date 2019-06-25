Moreno Valley pair arrested on multiple counts of child abuse

Eric Pacheco and Tanya Conchola (Courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

A Moreno Valley pair was arrested over the weekend on several counts of severe child abuse after two juveniles were found injured inside their home.

Eric Pacheco, 34 and Tanya Conchola, 38 both of Moreno Valley were arrested Sunday evening after an investigation revealed they were responsible for the child abuse, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

An RSO news release revealed that deputies were called to a residence on the 26500 block of Fir Ave in Moreno Valley for a report of a male juvenile not breathing. First responders rendered first aid and immediately transported the boy to the hospital for life-saving surgery. The boy underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.

Investigators also found a female juvenile victim at the residence, she was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and remains in stable condition, according to RSO.

RSO revealed investigators contacted other juveniles and determined that they were also abused by Pacheco and Conchola for a "considerable time frame."

Pacheco and Conchola were arrested on four counts each of "child abuse likely to produce great bodily injury." Both have been booked at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on the child abuse charges.

Pacheco is being held on $2.5 million bail and Conchola is being held on $140,000 bail.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Master Investigator R. Rodriguez at the Moreno Valley Station or by calling 951-486-6700.