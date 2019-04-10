Mecca murder suspect pleads not guilty

INDIO, Calif.- - A Mecca murder suspect who remained at large for nearly a year until being arrested during a traffic stop pleaded not guilty today to a pair of felonies.

Gilbert Martinez, 30, of Indio, pleaded not guilty to murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the April 8, 2018, shooting death of 40-year-old Mecca resident Hugo Nunez.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Martinez Saturday at South Balboa Street and Westerfield Way in Coachella while conducting a felony traffic stop, Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Ben Ramirez said. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional facility in Banning.

The arrest came almost a year after deputies responded to the 91000 block of Fifth Street in Mecca, where they found Nunez suffering from several gunshot wounds just after midnight. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Friends of Nunez spoke with News Channel 3 after the shooting last year

Detectives immediately identified Martinez as the prime suspect -- although sheriff's officials did not say what pointed them to Martinez -- but he remained on the lam. No motive for the killing has been released.

Martinez is expected in court Friday for a felony settlement conference.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Central Homicide Investigator Alfaro at (760) 393-3528.