Mecca man arrested for allegedly stealing over $1K in figs from ranch

Edgar Cazares Castillo

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of figs and crates from a ranch back in June.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, on June 28, 2019, a ranch at an unidentified location was robbed of $1,500 in Brown Turkey Figs and $450 in plastic crates unique to the ranch.

A Thermal Station Agricultural Liaison deputy took over the investigation and identified the suspect as Mecca resident Edgar Cazares Castillo, 24.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Thermal Station Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District, served a search warrant at Castro's residence in Mecca on Wednesday. Castillo was taken into custody at the Thermal Sheriff's Station.

Castillo was charged with Grand theft and Agricultural Grand theft and was booked at Indio Jail.