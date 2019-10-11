Two people shot in Coachella

Teen girl and man shot in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Two people were shot in Coachella Thursday night.

The violence was reported at approximately 7:45 p.m. along the 1500 block of 2nd Street in Coachella, Deputy Robyn Flores, Public Information Officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, told News Channel 3.

Flores said deputies found a 16-year-old female and a man, each with a single gunshot wound. Both were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two were inside a vehicle when the shooting occurred, Flores said.

Investigators were not calling the incident a drive-by shooting as they worked to confirm exactly how the shooting transpired.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.