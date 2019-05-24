Man killed in Cathedral City shooting identified

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - The Riverside County Coroner's Bureau has released the identity of a 23-year-old man fatally shot in Cathedral City last week.

Desert Hot Springs resident Raymundo Arias was found with gunshot wounds in his upper torso in a Honda Accord the 34100 block of Vaquero Road near Dinah Shore Drive at 7:54 p.m. on May 15. According to the Coroner's Bureau, Arias was pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m.

The investigation into this homicide remains active.

The vehicle was found parked near the Ocotillo Place apartments. According to Commander Julio Luna of the Cathedral City Police Department, there did not appear to be any additional passengers in the vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man killed in a shooting in Cathedral City

The Cathedral City Police Department is asking for assistance from the community, if you have information related to the incident or believe you have information, contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300, Detective Sergeant Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488 or via the police dept. website at cathedralcitypolice.com.