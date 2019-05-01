Man injured in Indio officer-involved shooting identified

The man hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting has been identified by authorities.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Tuesday at around 5:30 a.m., Indio police officers responded to a domestic violence incident where a man was armed with a gun at a residence near Daffodil Court and Violet Street.

That man has been identified as 45-year-old Rigoberto Ramirez.

Photo from several weeks ago of the home where the shooting occurred. Ramirez reportedly spray-painted these messages on his own home.

Photo from several weeks ago of the home where the shooting occurred. Ramirez reportedly spray-painted these messages on his own home.

Authorities said "the man of the house" was threatening to kill family members and responding police officers. Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron told News Channel 3 Ramirez was outside with a rifle in hand when officers arrived. Officers tried to subdue the man with "less than lethal" methods outside of the home after he refused to follow their commands.

Guitron said that's when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

After being shot, Ramirez went into the home and came back out. Officers and a police canine team subdued the suspect.

Photo from several weeks ago of the home where the shooting occurred. Ramirez reportedly spray-painted these messages on his own home.

Photo from several weeks ago of the home where the shooting occurred. Ramirez reportedly spray-painted these messages on his own home.

Ramirez was hospitalized and has since been arrested for one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. He is currently being held at the East County Detention Center where he is being held on $30,000 bail.

No officers were injured. RSO announced the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave per policy. Their names will not be released at this time.

This is the third shooting involving Indio police officers this month. An IPD representative said five officers remain on administrative leave but services and staffing levels remain okay.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.