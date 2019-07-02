Man found sleeping with gun underneath arrested in Palm Springs

Steven Gurule (Left) and the weapon he was found with (Right)

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Police arrested a man who was found sleeping with an "AR-15 style rifle" underneath him in Palm Springs over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Palm Springs Police Department told News Channel 3 that officers received a "check the welfare" call Saturday at around 1:21 p.m near Highway 111 and Tipton Road. The reporting party told officers it appeared that a man was in need medical attention or could be under the influence of a drug.

The PSPD spokesperson said AMR and Palm Springs Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene before the police did.

The Palm Springs Firefighters' Association wrote on Facebook that as crews approached the sleeping man, they noticed the "AR-15 style rifle" under him.

"Fearing for their safety, our crew of 4 immediately jumped on him and removed the rifle from the vicinity," reads the post by the Firefighters' Association.

First responders were able to restrain the man, later identified as Steven Gurule, 32, until officers arrived at the scene, according to PSPD.

The PSPD spokesperson said the weapon did not have a serial number.

Gurule was arrested and charged with Felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an assault rifle, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and resisting an officer.

According to jail records, Gurule is being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.