Man charged in Palm Desert double homicide pleads not guilty

Frank Scott Castro III (Courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

PALM DESERT, Calif. - A man charged with two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly gunning down two people in a Palm Desert home pleaded not guilty to all counts on Friday.

Frank Scott Castro III was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly killing the two people in the 43000 block of West Calle Las Brisas, just west of the intersection Fred Waring Drive and Washington Street.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

Along with the murder counts, Castro is charged with a special circumstance allegation of perpetrating multiple killings, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

John Hall, public information officer for the DA's Office, said Castro denied all enhancements

Castro is being held without bail at the Indio Jail. He is slated to make his next court appearance on September 24 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a report of shots being fired at the house on W Calle Las Brisas at approximately 1:54 p.m.

Sheriff's Sgt. Ken Thurm said Castro was standing at the front of the property and taken into custody without a struggle. The patrolmen searched inside the house and found the two gunshot victims, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Castro has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

A motive for the attack was not disclosed.

Central Homicide Unit detectives took over the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the unit at 951-955-2777.