Man charged with battery, resisting arrest in alleged deputy assaults

A felon who allegedly injured two Riverside County sheriff's deputies during an arrest was charged today with battery and resisting arrest.

Devin Dalton, 29, of San Bernardino, is accused of injuring a deputy while resisting arrest Monday night in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs, then injuring a second deputy while he was handcuffed and being treated at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Deputies were initially dispatched around 6 p.m. Monday on a domestic disturbance call at a residence in the 19000 block of Chuckawalla Trail, according to sheriff's Investigator Armando Munoz.

The department did not elaborate on the nature of the disturbance call, but said in a statement that while attempting to arrest Dalton, "a physical struggle ensued and deputies had to use force to place Dalton under arrest."

The tussle left Dalton and one of the arresting deputies with minor injuries, according to Munoz.

Dalton was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he allegedly "assaulted another deputy while handcuffed, requiring Palm Springs Police to respond to assist the deputy.'' That deputy sustained moderate injuries but has since been released from the hospital.

Dalton pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday afternoon and will return to court Nov. 29 for a felony settlement conference.

