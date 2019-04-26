Man charged with assaulting Palm Springs Police

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - One man was in custody Friday morning accused in a Thursday night assault against police with a deadly weapon.

Roberto Mendoza, 39, was jailed after officers responded at 8:50 p.m. to a report of a disturbance in a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Rosa Parks Road.

Officers say they located a man in the driver seat of a vehicle, according to a statement from the Palm Springs Police Department.

As officers approached the car, they say Mendoza threatened the officers while holding a knife, then put the vehicle in reverse and tried to strike the officers with the vehicle, the statement said.

Police surrounded Mendoza's vehicle and prevented him from escaping.

Mendoza stayed in the vehicle for more than an hour before he surrendered to officers and was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and threatening a police officer, police said.

He was booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

No injuries were reported.

