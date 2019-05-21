Man arrested for crash that killed two in Coachella

Estavan Jesus Donato (Courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A 27-year-old man was arrested in relation to a crash that resulted in the deaths of two people Friday night in Coachella, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced Monday night.

According to Deputy Mike Vasquez, Friday at around about 6:54 p.m. in the area of Grapefruit Boulevard and Mitchel Drive, a white passenger vehicle and a grey Ford truck crashed. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was ejected during the crash and was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Vasquez confirmed both victims were in the truck.

Live coverage of the crash Friday night

Vasquez said the driver of the white vehicle suffered major injuries. A news release by RSO released Monday night confirmed the driver is a male of unknown age and remains in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed street racing was a factor in the crash. Estavan Jesus Donato, 27 of Coachella was arrested for vehicular manslaughter early Saturday morning on Airport Boulevard in Thermal. According to jail records, he was released on $50,000 bail that same day.

RSO has not released details on his exact role in the crash, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.