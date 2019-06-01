Man arrested in Palm Desert for alleged sexual assault of child under 10

MGN

A man was arrested Thursday afternoon in Palm Desert after allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10 during a five months span.

The District Attorney's office arrested Scott Russell Dugan, 32, on Highway 111 Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to jail records.

According to court documents, the alleged sexual assault incidents occurred between October 2018 to March 2019.

Dugan faces felony charges of lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14, oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child under 10, and engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

Dugan is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Indio Jail, jail records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Indio Larson Justice Center on Monday.