Murder suspect arrested following Coachella woman's death
COACHELLA, Calif. - A man has been arrested in relation to the murder of a missing Coachella woman whose body was found in a wash over the weekend.
Carlos Javier Navarro-Nieves, 34, was arrested for murder after evidence linked him to a body found in Indio Hills early Sunday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
A news release by RSO reveals, Sunday at around 4:40 AM, investigators were notified of a body found in a wash on Dillon Road and Berdoo Canyon Road in Indio Hills. Investigators were able to determine that the body was an adult female.
The mother of Lesly Fernanda Alvarado, 22, of Coachella, confirmed to News Channel 3 that she was notified by investigators the body is that of her daughter. According to her mother, Lesly was last seen on May 16.
At this time, RSO has not officially confirmed the body is Alvarado as it is "pending positive identification by the Coroner’s Bureau."
No other information has been not released at this time, including what linked Navarro-Nieves to the crime.
Navarro-Nieves is being held at Indio Jail on $1,000,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, according to jail records.
