Man arrested for making fake bomb threat against local elementary school

Jerrett Tagger III

Jerrett Tagger III

A Landers man was arrested for allegedly making a fake bomb threat towards a local elementary school Thursday morning.

According to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, at approximately 10:36 a.m., officers were alerted of a report of a bomb threat at Cabot Yerxa Elementary School.

Kitchen staff at the school told police they received a phone call indicating there was a bomb in the school.

Police say they were able to quickly determine the threat was a hoax and there was no bomb on the campus. Within 90 minutes of the call, DHSPD detectives were able to locate the suspect, 31-year-old Jerrett Tagger III, and place him under arrest.

Tagger was booked in the Robert Presley Detention Center on charges of criminal threats and false report of a bomb in public place. As of Thursday night, Tagger remains in custody on $10,000 bail.