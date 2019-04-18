Crime

Man arrested for impersonating a Veteran for profit

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 08:31 PM PDT

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - A man was arrested this afternoon in front of the La Quinta Costco shopping center for allegedly impersonating a Veteran for profit.

Jacob Stewart, 35, a known transient, was soliciting money at the shopping center, according to the La Quinta Police Department. A sign he held up claimed he was Veteran in need of aid.

Police said Stewart has "never served in the armed forces and was using the sign as a ruse for the means of profit."

Stewart has been booked into the Indio Jail. He is being held on $2,500 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

