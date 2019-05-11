Man arrested for allegedly running chop shop near Thermal
Members from the Riverside Auto Theft Interdiction Detail Task Force arrested a man who was allegedly operating a chop shop near Thermal.
Malcolm Morreo, 36, was arrested by the RAID Task Force Thursday afternoon in the area of Martinez Road and Polk Street.
According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the RAID Task Force found two stolen vehicles while they were conducting their investigation of the property.
Morreo was booked into the Indio Jail for chop shop operation, possession of a stolen vehicle, and violation of probation, according to RSO.
He is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15