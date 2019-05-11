Crime

Man arrested for allegedly running chop shop near Thermal

By:

Posted: May 10, 2019 09:27 PM PDT

Updated: May 10, 2019 09:27 PM PDT

Members from the Riverside Auto Theft Interdiction Detail Task Force arrested a man who was allegedly operating a chop shop near Thermal.

Malcolm Morreo, 36, was arrested by the RAID Task Force Thursday afternoon in the area of Martinez Road and Polk Street.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the RAID Task Force found two stolen vehicles while they were conducting their investigation of the property.

Morreo was booked into the Indio Jail for chop shop operation, possession of a stolen vehicle, and violation of probation, according to RSO.

He is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.

