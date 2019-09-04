Man arrested after barricading himself inside Thermal home

Jose Eduardo Mascareno (Courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a Thermal residence Tuesday afternoon.

Jose Eduardo Mascareno, 31 of Thermal was arrested Tuesday after deputies investigated a complaint of criminal threats and felon in possession of a firearm from an incident that occurred on August 27, 2019, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department wrote in news release.

Mascareno​​ was also wanted on​​​​​ two outstanding felony warrants out of Riverside County, RSO wrote.

According to RSO, when deputies attempted to serve a warrant at a residence on Avenue 70 Tuesday afternoon, Mascareno barricaded himself inside. The Special Enforcement Bureau eventually entered the residence and found Mascareno "hiding in one of the bedrooms, behind a dresser he had positioned to wedge himself against the wall."

Mascareno has been booked into Indio Jail. According to jail records, he faces charges of terrorist threats, second-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, tampering with a vehicle, petty theft, and felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Mascareno remains in custody on $150,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information can contact the Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District at (760)863-8990.