Man accused of setting Desert Hot Springs hotel on fire arrested

A man has been arrested for arson after setting a Desert Hot Springs hotel on fire last week.

Walter Dallas Sampson, 51, was detained by the Desert Hot Springs Police Department and arrested by Cal Fire Peace Officers for allegedly setting fire to an inhabited structure causing it to burn. He was also arrested for an alleged burglary.

Sampson is accused of setting the Desert Hot Springs Spa Hotel on fire last Monday. The hotel is located on 10805 Palm Drive.

Cal Fire officials said the fire was initially believed to have been confined to a room but it was later discovered the blaze had extended to the second floor of the hotel. Viewers told News Channel 3 the storage room and some guest rooms sustained smoke damage.

Courtesy of Manuel Ayon

Courtesy of Manuel Ayon

Sampson was transported to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning where he remains in custody. According to jail records, he was charged with arson, first-and second-degree burglary, assault, and hit-and-run. Sampson is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

