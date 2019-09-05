Man accused of sending sexually explicit photo to children
Call 951-769-8500 if you have any information
The Beaumont Police Department arrested a man accused of sending sexually explicit images to children.
Jose Rangel Valdez, 27, of Banning was arrested at his home on Tuesday morning.
According to Banning PD, the department was contacted by a parent on Aug. 26 regarding Valdez inappropriately contacting her 12-year-old child through a social media app. The parent told officers her 12-year-old received a follow request from Valdez on Snapchat. The parent says the child accepted the request, thinking it was a friend from school, and began receiving messages.
Police say that initially, Valdez allegedly requested a photo of the 12-year-old. He then sent the child a sexually explicit image.
Further investigation revealed Valdez also contacted a second unidentified juvenile and sent them a similar photo. In this case, Valdez also requested the juvenile meet him both at his home and at a park in Banning, according to police.
Valdez has been booked at the Smith Correctional Facility for annoying/molesting a child under the age of 14. According to jail records, he is being held on $10,000.
Anyone with any information on this case or believe their child may have been a victim can contact Detective Lee of the Beaumont Police Department at 951-769-8500.
Authorities want to remind parents and caretakers to monitor your child's use of electronics, especially social media apps and games.
Police recommend having a conversation with your child about the 15 apps and the possible dangers they pose.
Some tips to keep children safe include:
- Setting up parental controls and restrictions
- Know before you load. Test drive apps yourself, so you know what applications your child is using and how they function.
- Keep devices in accessible areas of the home, allowing a parent to supervise use.
- Limit screen time and always check your child's devices for any suspicious or inappropriate activity.
For more information about how to keep your kids safe, as well as how to identify predators visit millionkids.org.
