Local man accused in child sexual assault from 2002 to 2003

INDIO, Calif.- - An Indio man is in custody after being accused of sexually assaulting a child from 2002 through 2003, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday.

Marco Antonio Cardenas, 50, was arrested and booked into Indio Jail on several felony charges related to sexual assault on a child.

According to RSO, earlier this month, the Thermal Sheriff's Station received a report of Lewd Acts upon a child which had allegedly been committed in La Quinta. Investigators later determined the sexual assault occurred between 2002 and 2003.

No other information on the incident has been released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing, investigators ask that anyone with further information contact Investigator Berryman at (760) 863-8950. You can also submit a tip using the Sheriff's CrimeTips online form, click here to visit that page.