Law enforcement serving search warrants in Coachella

Oct 28, 2019

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:48 PM PDT

Police conduct search warrants in Coachella

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is conducting a search warrant in Coachella Monday night.

Multiple residents have called in to the newsroom reporting heavy police presence near the area of Avenue 49 and Frederick Street.

Deputy Robyn Flores said the activity is related to deputies serving search warrants in relation to some investigations. Flores said there is no ongoing crime, these search warrants are related to previous crimes.

