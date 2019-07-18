Lake Elsinore man arrested on 200 counts of child sexual assault

Edwin Sangalang (Courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

A Lake Elsinore man was arrested Tuesday for over 200 counts of child sexual assault, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced.

Edwin Sangalang, 45, was arrested at his place of employment in Los Angeles by the Lake Elsinore Police Department, according to RSO.

A news release by RSO reveals deputies from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station were called to the 2400 block of Gazania Way on Monday to respond to reports of Lewd and Lascivious Acts involving an adult man and a 13-year-old girl.

Investigators determined that Sangalang "began an inappropriate sexual relationship with the 13-year-old female juvenile approximately four years ago."

During that time span, Sangalang lived in Chino Hills and Perris before moving to Lake Elsinore within the past year, according to RSO.

Sangalang was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta and is being held on $1 million bail. According to jail records, Sangalang faces 156 felony charges of child sexual assault, 52 felony charges of sodomy & oral copulation of a 10-year-old, and a felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Edwin Sangalang charges

Sangalang is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

At this time, authorities have not released any information on any other possible victims.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on this case call Investigator Jeremy Klemp from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station by calling (951) 245-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley CrimeStoppers at (760)341-7867.