Intoxicated teen arrested at La Quinta In-N-Out

A teenager was arrested over the weekend at the In-N-Out in La Quinta for alleged public intoxication and resisting arrest.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, on Friday at around 10:11 p.m., La Quinta deputies responded to reports of a disturbance between a "large number of subjects" at the In-N-Out on 78611 Highway 111.

Deputies say they arrived at the scene and were able to break the crowd up, however, during this process, a 17-year-old male displaying signs of alcohol impairment became argumentative with authorities.

A news release by RSO reveals that the crowd turned hostile as deputies were attempting to arrest the teen. Deputies were able to disperse the crowd without any incident and the teen was placed under arrest for public intoxication and resisting arrest. The teen has since been released to his parents and RSO confirmed that charges will be filed against him.

No one else was arrested during this incident and no injuries were reported, according to RSO.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact Officer Scott with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department at (760)863-8990, or Crime Stoppers at (760)341-STOP (7867).