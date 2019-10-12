Indio man charged in connection to 2016 murder

Miguel Cavazos

INDIO, Calif.- - Indio police detectives filed murder charges against a man they say was involved in a deadly shooting back in Aug. 2016.

Miguel Cavazos, 39, of Indio has been charged in the murder of 23-year-old Adrian Valdez. The drive-by shooting happened on Aug. 7, 2016 in front of a home on the 82600 block of Mountain View Avenue.

According to police, surveillance footage showed four suspects traveling to the shooting scene. Those four suspects, Jose Armendariz, 32, Andrew Malanche, 25, Cesar Monzon Jr., 27, and Angel Lopez, 28 have been convicted and sentenced to prison for the murder.

The Indio Police Department revealed on Friday that detectives recently received additional information that pointed to Cavazos being present and participating in the shooting. Cavazos has been in custody since July 26, 2019, jail records show.

On Oct. 4, 2019, police officially filed charges with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office against Cavazos for murder with a gang allegation, according to Indio Police.

Cavazos is currently in custody at the Indio jail and is being held without bail. No word on why he was originally placed into custody in July, but jail records show he also faces burglary charges.

Anyone with more information on this case can contact the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4057.