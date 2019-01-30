Indio Circle K robbed by machete-wielding man in skeleton mask
INDIO, Calif.- - A masked man is on the run after robbing a Circle K with a machete.
Indio police responded to reports of an armed robbery at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday at the Circle K Store on 79985 Highway 111.
Officers were told a man "entered the store with a skeleton mask over the face armed with a machete and approached the store employee." The employee escaped through the emergency exit, leaving the robber in the store by himself.
Police say the robber tried to get money from a safe dispenser and possibly ran off with some cigarettes.
No injuries were reported.
The robber was described as a man of unknown nationality, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was carrying a black bag in addition to the machete.
Indio police ask that anyone with any information on the robbery call IPD at (760) 391-4057 or call Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP with anonymous information.
