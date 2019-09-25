Indiana police officer arrested in Twentynine Palms accused of relationship with teen

Officer Beck being promoted to Sergeant (June 2011) - Courtesy of Fort Wayne Police Department's Facebook Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif.- - An Indiana police officer was arrested at the Marine base in Twentynine Palms after authorities said he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl at a school he worked at.

Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Andrew Beck, 47, has been charged with child seduction, possession of child pornography and providing obscene matter and performances before minors, the Indiana State Police announced.

According to our sister station WANE CBS 15, the investigation into Beck began in April, when a student reported the relationship to a school resource officer at a Fort Wayne High School. Beck worked as a part-time resource officer at the school when the investigation began.

Police said Beck engaged in inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature via social media with the student. Court documents unsealed Tuesday revealed Beck sent the girl nude pictures and drove by her home several times in his squad car.

The affidavit divulges that the girl told officers she sent Beck nude photos. She said he talked about having sex with her and said he told her he wanted to "tie her up and choke her."

The affidavit said Beck was aware the girl was 16 years old.

Beck was arrested Thursday afternoon at the Twentynine Palms Marine Base. He was at the base for military orders prior to his arrest, police said. He is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where he will be held until he is extradited to Indiana.

According to News Sentinel, a Fort Wayne newspaper, Beck is a 13-year veteran, having joined the department in 2006. His work record includes two letters of reprimand and one suspension, all for accidents in a police vehicle. His record includes no commendations.

