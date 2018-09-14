Identity of La Quinta homicide suspect released

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Stacy Rowan

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - The identity of the suspect in a homicide at a La Quinta residence early Thursday morning confirmed by Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Stacy Rowan, 56, of La Quinta is suspected in the death of a man found inside a home on the 54700 block of Avenida Vallejo in La Quinta. Rowan led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit which ended in Ontario. After stopping, witnesses said they heard officers order the suspect to get out of the truck and then heard one gunshot. Rowan was transported to an area hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He will be booked into a Riverside County Jail for homicide after his self-inflicted injury improves.

Deputies were called to the house at around 8:11 a.m.

A resident living in the neighborhood of the investigation told KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2 that this morning he heard screaming, and saw a woman in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the arm.

Authorities investigate the residence

At around 9 a.m., investigators confirmed there was an active death investigation in the residence.

Several hours after law enforcement arrived on scene, the residence caught on fire, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The fire was put out shortly before 1 p.m.

In the midst of a death investigation in the #LaQuinta Cove, the house neighbors say the investigation is happening is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/f4PatixPET — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) September 13, 2018

On July 30, the La Quinta Police Department arrested Rowan after officers discovered several firearms he was in illegal possession of. Officers also discovered materials consistent with explosives. Officers were originally called for a family disturbance at a home 54700 block of Avenida Vallejo.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the death investigation is an isolated incident. Homicide detectives have taken over the scene.

