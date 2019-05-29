GoFundMe page reveals more about Coachella woman found dead

GoFundMe page reveals more about missing

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Sunday at around 4:40 a.m., Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigators were notified of a body found in a wash on Dillon Road and Berdoo Canyon Road in Indio Hills. According to RSO, the body was an adult female.

The mother of 22-year-old Lesly Fernanda Alvardo told News Channel 3 that investigators notified her that the body was that is that of her daughter. Lesly's mother said her daughter had been missing, having last been seen on May 16.

Sunday night, Moreno Valley Police arrested 34-year-old Carlos Javier Navarro-Nieves after evidence linked him to her body, according to RSO.

Carlos Javier Navarro-Nieves (Courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

Close friends of Lesly started a GoFundMe, in that page they shared that Lesly was pregnant.

"What tears me apart is knowing that this person not only killed her, but also the baby they were expecting." reads the GoFundMe page.

The post also urges other women to "please be careful who you surround yourself with."

An RSO spokesperson told News Channel 3 they are waiting for the coroner's office to officially identify the body and have not confirmed it is Lesly at this time.

Navarro-Nieves remains in custody at the Indio Jail on $1 million bail. He is set to appear in court on Thursday, according to jail records.

RSO said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Central Homicide Unit investigator at 951-955-2777. People can also submit a tip using the Sheriff's Homicide Tipline online form.

