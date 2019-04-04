German bank robber arrested in Joshua Tree

MGN Online

JOSHUA TREE, Calif.- - A German man wanted by Interpol for an armed bank robbery in his home country was arrested in Joshua Tree.

Thomas Tabbert, 61, was arrested by the Yucca Valley Multiple Enforcement Team without incident Wednesday afternoon at a vacant business on 61693 Twentynine Palms Highway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Tabbert had an active federal warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service for his arrest. He was booked at the Morongo Basin Jail on a no-bail warrant.

No details have been released on the bank robbery Tabbert was wanted for.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.